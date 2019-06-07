Investment Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 2,525 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,541.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,319,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,049,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,645 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,204,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,260 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $5,847,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $101,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

