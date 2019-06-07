IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Billion

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00005609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, Binance, Upbit and FCoin. IOTA has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $36.16 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00396755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.92 or 0.02550248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00153687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $763.76 or 0.09598648 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000823 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, Huobi, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Ovis, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, FCoin, Exrates and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

