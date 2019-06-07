iShares Europe ETF (IEV) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 52.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,340 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 64,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of IEV opened at $43.59 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

