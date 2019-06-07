iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) Stake Lowered by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 40.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,465 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 0.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 603.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,846,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872,979 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 114,351.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,911,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,231 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,337,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $74.95.

