iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Stake Lessened by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $112.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,447. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $113.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2403 dividend. This is a boost from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

