iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $142.78.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

