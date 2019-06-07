iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (IGF) Stake Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF) by 249.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 164,213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 172,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV IGF opened at $45.97 on Friday. iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index has a 52-week low of $791.37 and a 52-week high of $887.23.

