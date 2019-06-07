Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (MEC)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MEC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $17.40.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for Mayville Engineering Company Inc

