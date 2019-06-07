Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (MT)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.79 ($35.81).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

