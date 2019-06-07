Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (UBEOY)

UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

OTCMKTS:UBEOY opened at $9.50 on Friday. UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement and construction materials, machinery, and energy and environment businesses worldwide. Its Chemicals segment offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor, high purity chemicals, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

