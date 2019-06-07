Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $165.47 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises approximately 2.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $165,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.39.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,504 shares of company stock worth $14,320,816 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $82.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

