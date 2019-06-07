JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JBLU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.91.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $26,445.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,767.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $153,945. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 149,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,243,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,441,000 after acquiring an additional 77,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 769,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 238,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

