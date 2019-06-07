John Hancock Investors Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (JHI)

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.311 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JHI opened at $16.17 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

