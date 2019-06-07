John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $23.29.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

