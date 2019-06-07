John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (JLEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.00

Shares of John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53), with a volume of 860638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

The firm has a market cap of $581.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt Company Profile (LON:JLEN)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

