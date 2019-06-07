JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in CONMED Co. (CNMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,696 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 2,888.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CONMED by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $81.66 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $85.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. CONMED had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $218.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $166,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,621.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 7,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $594,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,348.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,672 shares of company stock worth $1,207,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

