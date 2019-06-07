Jupiter Mines Ltd (JMS) Insider Acquires A$6,814,323.43 in Stock

Jupiter Mines Ltd (ASX:JMS) insider Priyank Thapliyal acquired 23,497,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,814,323.43 ($4,832,853.50).
JMS stock opened at A$0.35 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.85 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73. Jupiter Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.23 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of A$0.40 ($0.28).
About Jupiter Mines
Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties in Australia and South Africa. It explores for iron ore and manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited is based in Perth, Australia.
