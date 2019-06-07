Just Eat PLC (JSTLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Just Eat PLC (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JSTLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Just Eat to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSTLF remained flat at $$7.92 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473. Just Eat has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

