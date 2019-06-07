Just Energy Group (JE) Cut to D at TheStreet

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NYSE JE opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market cap of $526.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.69. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.34.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $770.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.43 million. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 47.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Just Energy Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Just Energy Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Just Energy Group by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Just Energy Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Just Energy Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,365,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

