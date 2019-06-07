Keith R. Fox Sells 1,000 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) Stock

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Director Keith R. Fox sold 1,000 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $11,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KSM stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,563. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Keith R. Fox Sells 1,000 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/keith-r-fox-sells-1000-shares-of-dws-strategic-municipal-income-trust-ksm-stock.html.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.