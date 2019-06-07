Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $14.08 Million Holdings in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,924 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innophos were worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innophos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Innophos by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Innophos by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Innophos by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innophos by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Innophos in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IPHS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.33. 705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,837. The company has a market cap of $541.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $191.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.90 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Innophos’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

