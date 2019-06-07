KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Dominion Energy (D)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

D has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Macquarie cut Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $78.31. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

In related news, Director D Maybank Hagood bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,245,862,000 after buying an additional 8,176,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,883,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,778,000 after buying an additional 825,191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,829,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,356,000 after buying an additional 686,074 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,968,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,671,000 after buying an additional 3,801,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,507,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,322,000 after buying an additional 1,451,423 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.