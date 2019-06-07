Kirkland’s (KIRK) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. Kirkland’s also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.00-0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.37 million. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland’s will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KIRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti set a $9.00 price target on Kirkland’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kirkland’s stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Kirkland’s worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kirkland’s (KIRK) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/kirklands-kirk-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.