Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $11.87 Million Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont to $123.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $201.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

Shares of DWDP opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.42. DowDuPont had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

