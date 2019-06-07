KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded KLX Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLX Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $498.40 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $36.13.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. KLX Energy Services had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1457900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director Theodore L. Weise acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

