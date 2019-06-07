Knowles Corp (KN) Insider Acquires $15,285.60 in Stock

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) insider Michael S. Polacek acquired 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,285.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 86,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. Knowles Corp has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 149,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

