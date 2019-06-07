Kuai Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.73 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $6.73 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00397428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.80 or 0.02585090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00154655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,512,850 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

