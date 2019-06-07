Laurent Humeau Purchases 20,000 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) insider Laurent Humeau bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,582.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$2.30 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 176,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,903. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $224.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.95% and a negative net margin of 295.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.22.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

