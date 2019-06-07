Linx Market Cap Hits $59,374.00 (LINX)

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Linx has traded down 56.7% against the US dollar. One Linx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Linx has a total market cap of $59,374.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Linx alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.01467661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001714 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012339 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00062233 BTC.

Linx Coin Profile

Linx is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. The official message board for Linx is mylinx.io/news. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linx is mylinx.io. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Linx Coin Trading

Linx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.