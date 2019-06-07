LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,338.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,471,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,746,167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,782,000 after purchasing an additional 208,780 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,819,000 after purchasing an additional 44,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,710 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $407,172.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 20,145 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $2,210,913.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,962.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,573 shares of company stock worth $17,293,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $357.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/llbh-private-wealth-management-llc-has-1-25-million-holdings-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.