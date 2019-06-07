Loki Trading Up 1.3% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $9,294.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,006.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.30 or 0.03130341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.01459482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.18 or 0.05042240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.01103692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00102631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.01052099 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00331424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00019958 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 40,549,948 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

