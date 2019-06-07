Louis B. Lynn Sells 2,500 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT) Stock

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BBT opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBT shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Stephens lowered shares of BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.39 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BB&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BB&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BB&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in BB&T by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BB&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

