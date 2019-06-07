LoyalCoin (LYL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $376,930.00

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $20.33, $51.55 and $13.77. Over the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $376,930.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00397023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.30 or 0.02486445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00155605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004316 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

