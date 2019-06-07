LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,587,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 936,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,421,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 446,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after buying an additional 54,821 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NYSE:LTC opened at $44.78 on Friday. LTC Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). LTC Properties had a net margin of 95.25% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

