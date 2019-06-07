Lympo Hits Market Cap of $8.03 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $167,966.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Allbit, Cobinhood and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00396003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.76 or 0.02566813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00154768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allbit, Fatbtc, IDEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

