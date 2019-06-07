Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Shares Down 14.9%

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s share price dropped 14.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 858,971 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 248,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

TUSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $427.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $262.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.72 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after purchasing an additional 232,542 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

