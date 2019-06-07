Marston’s (MARS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.90

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.90 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 109.89 ($1.44), with a volume of 330947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Marston’s to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 112.43 ($1.47).

The firm has a market capitalization of $716.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. Marston’s’s payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

Marston’s Company Profile (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

