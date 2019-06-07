Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 400 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

CATC opened at $80.75 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $95.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

WARNING: “Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 400 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/martingale-asset-management-l-p-buys-400-shares-of-cambridge-bancorp-catc.html.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.