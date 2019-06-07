Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $423,000 Position in Kadant Inc. (KAI)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Kadant by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kadant by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $961.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.21. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.44 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $132,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $895,818.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,505.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,634. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $423,000 Position in Kadant Inc. (KAI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/martingale-asset-management-l-p-takes-423000-position-in-kadant-inc-kai.html.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.