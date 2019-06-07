Maryland Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,190 NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY)

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.81. The company had a trading volume of 104,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,204. The stock has a market cap of $308.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $73.59 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

