Masco Corp (MAS) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,401,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 471,374 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $173,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 46,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,411.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 96,405 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Masco to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Masco stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 675.68% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/masco-corp-mas-shares-sold-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc.html.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.