Match Group Inc (MTCH) Director Ann Mcdaniel Sells 6,400 Shares

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $449,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,578 shares in the company, valued at $672,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.99. 1,393,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Match Group Inc has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $75.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 120.25% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Match Group to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $5,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $5,739,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Match Group by 189.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 45,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 26,530 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

