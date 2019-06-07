MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,255 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in MaxLinear by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MaxLinear by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in MaxLinear by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.44 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 36,470 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $789,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/maxlinear-inc-mxl-position-increased-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.