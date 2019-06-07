MaxLinear (MXL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MXL. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of MXL opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 36,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $789,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 707,366 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 108,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

