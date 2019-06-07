MedicCoin (MEDIC) Achieves Market Cap of $140,020.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Cryptohub and Sistemkoin. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $140,020.00 and approximately $4,451.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000095 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 271,287,228 coins and its circulating supply is 271,286,791 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

