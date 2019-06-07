Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 16,390 Shares of Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 178.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.62. 95,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,173. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 16,390 Shares of Amdocs Limited (DOX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/meitav-dash-investments-ltd-buys-16390-shares-of-amdocs-limited-dox.html.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.