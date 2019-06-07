Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $820,000 Position in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,788 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cellcom Israel were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 318,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the fourth quarter worth $7,568,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,253,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 68,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Cellcom Israel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CEL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.27. 13,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,529. Cellcom Israel Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter.

Cellcom Israel Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

