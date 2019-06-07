Metcash (MHTLY) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MHTLY stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. Metcash has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

Metcash Company Profile

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food & Grocery, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food & Grocery segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets.

