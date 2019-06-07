MidasProtocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $46,181.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $46,181.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00399472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.11 or 0.02514711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00152970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004318 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,250,000 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol.

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.