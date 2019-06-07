Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MIST opened at $19.84 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 666,667 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 333,333 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

